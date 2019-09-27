Suspect in Columbia woman’s death arrested

Posted 10:39 am, September 27, 2019, by
Javion Wallace-Lawhorn

Javion Wallace-Lawhorn

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A suspect in the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Columbia is in custody.

Columbia police said Friday that federal authorities arrested 30-year-old Javion Wallace-Lawhorn Thursday night. He’s charged with second-degree murder and four other counts in the death of Nadria Wright.

Wright and 28-year-old Sam Baldwin IV were shot as they left drove away from a McDonalds in Columbia on Sept. 13.

ABC17 News reports investigators allege Wallace-Lawhorn’s vehicle pulled up and filed shots into their vehicle. Baldwin was injured in the shooting.

Police said Wallace-Lawhorn and Baldwin were feuding.

Wright’s death was among six shooting deaths in Columbia this month.

___
Information from: KMIZ-TV, http://www.abc17news.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.