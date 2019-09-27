Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29, 2019

Saint Charles Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 (Friday too) Venue: Bishop's Landing, Saint Charles, MO

Saturday: 10 am-11 pm; Sunday: 10am-5pm

Admission: Free – Beer wrist band $2.00

St. Charles celebrates its German heritage with Gemütlichkeit for the whole family featuring food and gift vendors throughout the grounds, a Saturday parade, vintage car show, wiener takes all Dachshund races and fashion show, 5K Run, and German genealogy/history. There is also a children's area complete with magic and children's shows, face and pumpkin painting, and more. For the adults there are 3 Entertainment Areas with a great selection of German and popular music, and of course, cold beverages.

https://saintcharlesoktoberfest.com/

Urban Chestnut Oktoberfest

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 (Friday also)

Saturday: 11:00am-Midnight, Sunday: Noon-7:00pm

Admission: Free (Food & drink for purchase – Cash only!)

Venue: Urban Chestnut Midtown Brewery & Biergarten, Washington Avenue, St. Louis

UCBC’s annual Oktoberfest St. Louis returns for its ninth year. The Munich-style celebration will feature a full lineup polka and oompah-thumping music on two stages and plenty of German food and bier. Sunday is traditionally considered to be Family Day with circus performers and plenty of kid-friendly activities under the Circus Flora Big Top.

https://oktoberfeststl.com/

Q in the Lou

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 (Friday also) Venue: Kiener Plaza, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10:30am-8:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-6:00pm

Admission: Free - BBQ, drinks and more available to purchase or all you can eat & drink with Q Pit Pass

Ready to go hog wild? Grab an ice-cold brew and sample pure smoked bliss from the world’s best pitmasters. What’s a barbeque without great tunes? An awesome lineup of musicians is ready to rock the Q.

https://www.qinthelou.com/

St. Louis Cardinals Baseball – Final Regular Season games

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 Venue: Busch Stadium, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 6:15pm; Sunday: 2:15pm Tickets: Prices vary, often starting around $16.00

Vs. Chicago Cubs

https://www.mlb.com/cardinals/schedule/2019-09

AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals

Date: Saturday - Sunday, September 28-29 Venue: World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, IL

Gates open both days at 8:00am

Adult tickets: $25.00-$65.00, Kids 12 and under Free with paid adult

The world’s biggest names in professional drag racing will deliver their intense 10,000-horsepower, 330-mile-per-hour brand of action to GMP for the annual AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals. The stars of the show include 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force and three-time NHRA Top Fuel champion Antron Brown.

http://www.gatewaymsp.com/

Edwardsville Art Fair

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 Venue: Edwardsville City Park, Buchanan St., Edwardsville, IL

Saturday: 11:00am-9:00pm, Sunday: 11:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

Featuring the original works of approximately 100 artists. The fair will have create-it-and-take-it free events for children, local restaurants offering food and drink, musicians and performers all weekend long.

https://edwardsvilleartscenter.com/edwardsville-art-fair

Mahler’s Resurrection

Date: Saturday, September 28 (Also Friday) Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 8:00pm Tickets: $15.00-$83.00

Music Director Stéphane Denève leads the full forces of the SLSO and St. Louis Symphony Chorus in Mahler’s Second Symphony, a work to make the walls of Powell Hall shake.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

Purina Farms International Cheese, Wine & Canine Festival

Date: Saturday, September 28 Venue: Purina Farms, Gray Summit, MO

Time: 6:00pm-9:00pm Taster ticket: $55 at the door, Designated Driver and Non-Drinker ticket: $25

Get up close and personal with more than 35 different breeds of dogs originating from all parts of the world while sampling an international smorgasbord of wines, finger foods and dessert. Learn about the different breeds’ temperaments, abilities, training, ownership and handling while meeting dogs of varying breeds.

https://www.purina.com/about-purina/purina-farms/events

https://squareup.com/store/st-louis-sprout-and-about/

Strange Folk Festival

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 (Friday also) Venue: Carondelet Park, south St. Louis

Saturday: 10:00am-7:00pm, Sunday 10:00am-4:00pm

Admission: Free

Not just an indie craft show, the festival is a chance to check out all kinds of small businesses, discover trending St. Louis musicians, and enjoy a selection of small-batch food and libations. Discover all-ages activities and hands-on projects designed for each event. Pets welcome.

http://strangefolkfestival.com/strange-folk-festival-11/

Haunted Hayrides

Date: Saturday, September 28 (Also Friday) Venue: Eckert’s Farm, Millstadt, IL

Time: 6:00pm-10:00pm Cost: $6.00, ride is included with paid admission to the Fun Farm

There’s lots of ghoulish fun for young and old on our hayride through Eckert’s haunted orchard. Rides are on a first-come, first-serve basis. One ride is included with each paid admission into the Fun Farm; additional rides are $6 per person and can be purchased at the Fun Farm ticket booth. You can also enjoy an evening of good-ole night-time fun around bonfire rings that are available for rent

https://www.eckerts.com/millstadt-haunted-hayride-bonfires/.

Fright Fest – First weekend!

Date: Saturday & Sunday, September 28-29 (Friday too) Venue: Six Flags St. Louis, Eureka, MO

Saturday: Noon-Midnight, Sunday: Noon-9:00pm

Tickets start at $48.99

It’s a spooky time of year as zombies and ghouls take over the park. Enjoy thrills and activities for the whole family throughout the day and come back for a truly frightening evening of fun after the sun goes down. There is no place to hide!

https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/special-events/fright-fest-night