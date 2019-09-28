Cardinals ‘Magic Number’ drops to one as the Brewers fall to the Rockies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in the 10th inning Saturday night. This puts one game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the National League Central Division title.

The St. Louis Cardinals’ push for a division title will go down to the final day of the regular season following an 8-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed four homers for the first time in his career, but the Cardinals maintained a one-game lead over Milwaukee for the NL Central lead when the Brewers lost 3-2 in 10 innings at Colorado. If the teams are tied after Sunday’s regular season finales, they will play a tiebreaking Game 163 in St. Louis on Monday.

Yadier Molina shouted at Cubs left-hander Cole Hamels after being grazed by a fastball in the second inning, sparking a benches-clearing fracas. No punches were thrown, but Chicago landed some haymakers anyway _ two homers from Ian Happ and one each from Kyle Schwarber and Victor Caratini assured the Cubs their first series win at Busch Stadium this season.

Hamels allowed two hits and struck out eight in four innings after Cubs manager Joe Maddon said pregame that he would be limited to three innings. Hamels was making his first start since Sept. 16 after dealing with left shoulder tightness. Chicago has been eliminated from postseason contention.

Steve Cishek (4-6) and four other rlievers turned a lead over to Brandon Kintzler, who pitched a scoreless ninth for his first save.

Adam Wainwright (14-10) allowed six runs on a career high-tying 12 hits, snapping a string of six straight starts without a loss. He allowed four home runs in a game for the first time in his career.