Cards fans excited and nervous as regular season wraps up

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There was more confidence than worry before Saturday night's game began. Cardinals fans were punctual as usual, arriving long before the gates opened. Some admitted to being a little uneasy that the Redbirds magic number could drop Saturday night.

"A little nervous excited. I wish we would have played a little better last night a little closer game," said Andy Bowen.

Inside Busch Stadium you can bet fans kept a close watch on the game and maybe even a closer eye on the scoreboard and the score in Denver.