Murder charges for man after Belleville woman fatally shot

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Kristine Gibbons, 54, of Belleville. The St. Clair County State's Attorney's office released the charges against Dominick C. Mohead, 26, of Belleville today. They say he shot her in the head and intended to kill her. His bond is set at a million dollars.

Police were called to check in on the well-being of the woman at a home on South Park Drive, near Route 161 Friday. They arrived a little after 7:00am and found a man outside in front of the home. Investigators said the man surrendered to police and was taken into custody as a person of interest. When officers went into the home, they found the woman had been shot to death.

This is the second violent incident on South Park Drive this week. This past Monday, just five blocks down the street, a man was shot in what police called a domestic incident. The man survived.

Investigators do not think the two shootings are connected.

Nonetheless, a neighbor who spoke with Fox 2 said she’s worried about the violence.

“It’s scary. It’s scary. We usually don’t have this type of thing in our neighborhood,” said Antoinette Caldwell.