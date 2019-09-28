Man’s body with gunshot wounds discovered in vacant Kinloch home

KINLOCH, Mo. – St. Louis County Police say that officers found a body in a vacant Kinloch home this morning. They are asking the public for tips to help with the homicide investigation.

Officers with the Central County Precinct were called to the 8100 block of Lurch Avenue at around 11:00am. They discovered the body of a man who appeared to be around 40-years-old in the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The body had gunshot wounds and the investigation was reclassified as a homicide.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. It is not clear if police have any suspects in this case. The investigation is being led by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons.

Please call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 if you have any tips.  Call St. Louis regional Crimestoppers if you have any information at 1-866-371-8477. Or visit: STLRCS.org. Tips sent through this hotline are eligible for a reward. You can remain anonymous.

 

