Memorial for 15-year-old killed after suspect fires shots into bedroom

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Friends and family members of a 15-year-old who was shot and killed in his home Friday morning held a memorial for him today.

People at the memorial released balloons into the sky for Antoine Brown on Ross Avenue. A day before he was pronounced dead at this address. A suspect fired bullets into his bedroom.

This evening his loved ones held signs for him. At one point they started to sing and dance to songs that he had recorded. Family members said they called him Bruh Bruh. They say he was a good kid, loved music, loved to eat, and most importantly he was just a child.

Family members say this is not the first act of gun violence that has impacted their lives. They are now working on funeral arrangements and healing.