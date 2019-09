Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Skylar Robinson and Jaidynn Dancy from Tabernacle of Praise Seventh-Day Adventist Church Youth Ministry join us in the studio to talk about the crisis of gun violence against our youth and their upcoming event.

Stop Talking About It & Be About It! 'Putting a STOP to gun violence against youth' Before it's too late.

Peace Rally at Tabernacle of Praise Seventh Day Adventist Church

1721 Parker Road

Spanish Lake,

MO 63138

For more information, visit https://www.topsdachurch.org.