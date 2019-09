Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a shooting in north St. Louis Friday night. The shooting happened in a vacant lot in the 4400 block of Farlin just before 7:00 pm.

The victim, identified as Lamont Rhone, 34, was not conscious or breathing when officers arrived on the scene. Police also found a car with bullet holes nearby.

The investigation is ongoing.