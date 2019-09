× Rare deer spotted on Wildwood jogging trail

WILDWOOD, MO. – Sherry Snyder and Tom Jones tell FOX 2 that they were jogging at Al Foster trail in Wildwood Saturday morning. That is when they encountered this rare albino deer.

