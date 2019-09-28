× Suspect steals woman’s car near Harris Stowe Library

ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating a car theft that happened near the Harris Stowe Campus on Friday, just after noon.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old woman, parked her car near Garrison and Laclede and went inside of the Harris Stowe Library. Inside the library, she spoke with the suspect, who is an acquaintance.

After the suspect left, the woman realized the suspect had stolen the keys to her 2008 Jeep Cherokee. The keys were on a table and the suspect took them while she was not looking.

When the woman walked back to where she had parked her car, she realized it was gone. She told police that there was a firearm inside the car when it was stolen.

The suspect is a 27-year-old man.

The investigation is ongoing.