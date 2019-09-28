The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society`s Light the Night on September 28th

Posted 9:13 am, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:54AM, September 28, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society`s Light the Night is a walk that brings light to the darkness of cancer. Every September, thousands gather in Forest Park at twilight. Participants walk along a one-mile route carrying illuminated lanterns (white for survivors, red for supporters, gold in memory of a loved one) in the quest to help raise money for research and patient services. All of the money raised stays local.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society`s Light The Night:
The walk takes place on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m.
Registration begins at 5 p.m.
Survivor Circle Ceremony at 7:15 p.m.
Walk begins at 7:30 p.m.
Remembrance Pavilion - open all evening
Don`t miss The Fabulous Motown Revue and our Fireworks Finale (approximately 8:45 pm)

For more information, visit www.LighttheNight.org/gateway.

