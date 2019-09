Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Learning Disabilities has been around since 1993 and is hosting their 22nd Unlock the Magic event at Grant's Farm on September 28 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event is their only kid friendly event of the year and the proceeds go to their scholarship programs.

Tickets are still available. For more information, visit https://ldastl.org/events/unlock-the-magic-of-learning/.