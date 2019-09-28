× Police investigating fatal shooting in north St. Louis County following dispute

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County homicide detectives are investigating a fatal shooting in north St. Louis County.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. Friday in the 10200 block of Duke Drive. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman, around 34-years-old, suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman died on the scene shortly after.

Police say the suspect was involved in a dispute with another person on the property. The suspect discharged his firearm who struck the female victim, who was not involved in the dispute.

Police believe the parties involved know each other. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains on-going.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.