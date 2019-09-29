× Cardinals Post Game after 8-6 Loss to Cubs, But Magic Number drops to One

Even though the Cardinals lost to the Cubs 8-6 on Saturday night at Busch Stadium, their magic number to clinch the National League Central Division title is down to just one. The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in ten innings to move the number to one.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals will turn to their ace pitcher, Jack Flaherty to pitch them into a division crown. A Cardinals win or a Brewers loss on Sunday will clinch the division title for St. Louis.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne was at Busch Stadium and in the Cardinals locker room following the disappointing loss. He talked with Redbirds manager Mike Shildt.

Martin also talked with Cards pitcher Adam Wainwright, who suffered the loss in the game (14-10). Wainwright allowed a career high four home runs to the Cubs in the game. Wainwright had never allowed four homers in one single game in his long career.