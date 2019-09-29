Cardinals Post Game after 8-6 Loss to Cubs, But Magic Number drops to One
Even though the Cardinals lost to the Cubs 8-6 on Saturday night at Busch Stadium, their magic number to clinch the National League Central Division title is down to just one. The Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 in ten innings to move the number to one.
With one game remaining in the regular season, the Cardinals will turn to their ace pitcher, Jack Flaherty to pitch them into a division crown. A Cardinals win or a Brewers loss on Sunday will clinch the division title for St. Louis.