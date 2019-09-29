× Cardinals Shut out Cubs, 9-0, Clinch NL Central Title!

The Cardinals are National League Central Division champs again! For the first time since 2015 the Cardinals are the winners in the Central, not the Cubs or Brewers. The Cardinals shutout the Cubs 9-0 on Sunday to clinch the title. Jack Flaherty pitched seven shutout innings to get the win. Dexter Fowler, Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt all homered in the victory.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was in the Cardinals locker room for the champagne celebration.

The Cardinals will play the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. It begins Thursday, October 3rd in Atlanta. It's a best of five series. Games three and four will be in St. Louis, Sunday, October 6 and Monday, October 7.