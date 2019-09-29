× Charges against parents accused of faking pregnancy dropped, will be re-filed

Pittsburgh, PA (WTAE) — On Friday, officials in Westmoreland County dropped charges against a husband and wife accused of faking a pregnancy in order to receive gifts and donations. The charges are expected to be re-filed in Somerset County early next week.

The Somerset County District Attorney’s office told Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 that an agreement was reached for Somerset County to lead the case against Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang. Previous charges had already been filed in Somerset County, as well.

The Langs appeared in court briefly on Friday. They declined to comment on allegations they faked a pregnancy and the sudden death of a newborn baby in order to receive gifts and donations. According to court documents, the Langs used photos of an apparent baby doll to launch a GoFundMe account to help raise money for an urn. The fundraiser brought in $550. GoFundMe has said all of those donations were refunded.

Kaycee and Geoffrey Lang are scheduled back in court on Tuesday.