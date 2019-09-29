Church reaches out to community at-large to provide winter clothing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A St. Louis church is on a mission providing hundreds on winter clothes to dozens of families in need. The congregation wants to make sure families in the St. Louis area do not freeze this winter.

On Sunday at the Life Center Intentional Church of God and Christ in St. Louis the service was full of powerful songs of praise, prayer, and an inspirational message.

With Winter just around the corner, the church is proving free winter clothing to hundreds of deserving people that need coats, hats, gloves, and shoes. The clothing will be handed out on Saturday, October 26th outside the church. The program is called “The Project Freely Give”.

“This is a ministry is set up outside the church. It is our passion to reach the community especially with everything that’s going on in our community. Right now, we want the community to know we are here for you and we want to lift some burdens,” said Alicia Goode, a congregant.

“I’m a nurse, so I have compassion and I reach out to help change people’s lives. I also teach my nurses to impact people’s lives, that's what we are here for to make a difference,” said Tamara Otey, a congregant.

The pastor says it’s an expression of the church's concern for people in need and no one should go cold this winter, “We know that winter is very brutal in the Midwest it can be 70 degrees one day and 30 below the next and so for a lot of people, need of a coat and gloves that will help them deal with cold air,” said Bishop Elijah Hankerson.

Organizers are also requesting the public to drop off gently used or new winter coats to the church.