Free mammograms every Friday during October at CareSTL Health locations

ST. LOUIS - CareSTL Health is increasing its efforts for early detection in recognition of breast cancer awareness month. During the month of October the Women`s Health department will provide free mammograms and pap tests every Friday for ladies enrolled in the Show Me Healthy Women`s (SMHW) program.

SMHW is a program for women between the ages of 35 and 64 whose income is at or below 200 percent of the federal poverty level for a household income. The women must not have any insurance that would cover breast and cervical cancer screenings. SMHW program covers the cost of breast and cervical cancer screenings.

SMHW can make an appointment at one of three CareSTL Health locations by calling (314) 367-5820 extension 2270. Transportation is also provided as needed. The cancer screenings will rotate from each CareSTL Health site and will be held twice at the main site on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. The following is a list of dates and location of each cancer screening event:

Friday, October 4 - 4500 Pope Avenue - 63115

Friday, October 18 & 25 - 5471 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive - 63112

Friday, October 11 - 2425 N. Whittier Street - 63113

For more information, visit www.carestlhealth.org.