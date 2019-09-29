Hundreds spread love at successful Peacefest event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - This year’s goal for Peacefest was to “pack the park with peace-loving people.” That is exactly what played out today in the Bellefontaine Park.

People who came out to this event said it was a relief to step away from the violence that has been playing out and step into what was a stress-free environment.

“Peacefest gives us an opportunity to really escape the horror and the trauma that St. Louis is experiencing right now,” said James Clark, Vice President of Better Family Life Inc.

Hundreds filled the park for family fun and festivities. Attendees put today’s violent climate behind them and focused on spreading love.

“This is what we need because we need our people together this village needs to be everywhere,” said State Rep. Chris Carter.

Better Family Life, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, and several church groups spearheaded the event. This is the second year for the event aimed at easing the trauma lingering in communities.

“It’s just sad how we have kids who are not even making it to five. It’s sad and hurts my heart a lot,” said Laronda Willingham.

State Representatives and city leaders came to connect with the people they serve. The live music, food, and softballs games were all in place to paint a bigger picture.

“It always starts at home,” Willingham said. “If you build that foundation at home and teach your kids to play together, they’ll be able to go out in the community and play together.”

People at Peacefest could take away feelings of positivity in order to continue to circulate love.

“We need real positive actions that the common people can participate in to bring the spirit back to St. Louis,” Clark said.