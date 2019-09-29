Metro riders in poorest neighborhood say the reorganization bypassed them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Bi-States massive reorganization of its bus routes is taking place Monday. Nearly every route is affected by the overhaul.

Metro says it's making the changes to make the service more efficient, faster and to stem the loss in ridership.

But some of the riders in the poorest areas said at a Bi-State Board Meeting on Friday that they got left out of the planning.

Some of them said the changes will mean longer walks through some crime-infested neighborhoods to catch the bus.

You Paid For It reporter Elliott Davis talked to the Executive Director of Metro transit about those allegations and she said the transit agency has done everything possible to reach out to everyone during the planning phase.

She told Elliott Metro is still willing to listen.