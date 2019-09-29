St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – DeSmet’s Jordan Johnson – September 28, 2019

Posted 1:24 am, September 29, 2019, by

The St. Luke's Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for September 28, 2019 is Jordan Johnson. The DeSmet High School football player has helped the Spartans get off to a 5-0 start this season. Last week DeSmet knocked off two time defending state champion CBC. Johnson caught a touchdown pass in the victory. Johnson has four TD catches so far this season. Johnson was a sought after national college recruit. he had committed to play his college football at Notre Dame in the fall of 2020.

 

