Stakes remain high for Cardinals last regular season game against Cubs

Posted 10:06 am, September 29, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - For the first time in four years, St. Louis is in for a red October. The magic number to win their division stands at one.

If the Cardinals and Brewers end up tied at the end of the regular season, they will play a one game play-off for the National League Central title at Busch Stadium.

If the Cards beat the Cubs on Sunday afternoon, they`ll play the Braves in the National League Division Series.

If they don`t win the division, they will play the Nationals in the wild card game in Washington.

Tickets for postseason play are already on sale.

