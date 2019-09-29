TKO: We Went Cards

Posted 10:51 pm, September 29, 2019

The Cardinals are a tough sell as the underdog franchise, but in recent years the Cubs and Brewers have had more success.  It made the division clincher even sweeter as the Cardinals won the Central Division for the first time since 2015.   It's the subject of the latest TKO (The Kilcoyne Opinion).

