ST. LOUIS - Project Freely Give is having their 2nd coat drive. Donations of coats, jackets sweaters, hats, gloves and long johns are wanted. On October 26th, the donated items will be given away at no charge to those who need them.

Drop off information:

8500 Halls Ferry Life Center international (across from Baden Library)

Sunday 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Tuesday 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

5214 Cabanne

Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.