Woman charged in road rage killing pleads mental illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A Missouri woman charged with murder in the road rage death of another motorist now plans to plead not guilty for mental health reasons.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Elizabeth McKeown changed her plea on Friday. Prosecutors plan to have her examined by a psychologist before the first-degree murder case will move forward.

Court records say McKeown has admitted taking several drugs prior to the Nov. 20 crash that killed 57-year-old Barbara Foster.

Court records say McKeown told police she “decided to hit” Foster’s car because she was in a hurry in rush-hour traffic. McKeown then told police she “tricked” Foster and “slammed into her and cut her in half” when Foster was assessing her car’s damage.

