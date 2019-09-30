Airport study group on privatization to move forward on gathering information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The You Paid For It Team has learned that the airlines at St. Louis Lambert Airport have yet to decide on whether to support privatizing the airport.

65 percent of the airlines have to okay the deal for it to go forward. Right now, no one on the Airport Advisory Board that's studying the issue is sure just which way this deal will go.

The study group looking at privatization met today and are pushing forward with gathering information on whether privatization is a good deal for the city.

The study was originally kicked off by Former Mayor Francis Slay.

Mayor Lyda Krewson then picked up the ball and helped get the study group to look hard at the issue that city officials will decide on.