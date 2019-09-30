Alton police searching for wanted man and woman after disappearance into the woods

ALTON, Ill. – Police are asking for your help to find this man and woman. Cody Eberlin and Alexis Eberlin were last seen entering a wooded area in Alton after a domestic incident.

The Alton Police Department says that several law enforcement agencies were on scene looking for them at around 10:00pm Sunday night.

Cody is currently wanted by the Alton Police Department for Domestic Battery and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office for Resisting a Peace Officer.

Madison County Police posted thus message to their Facebook page Sunday night, “We are aware of the police activity on 140 and Stanley road. At this time we won’t release any information because it could put officers in jeopardy of being injured or help the suspect escape.”

Call 911 if you see either one of them.