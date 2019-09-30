× Cardinals announce tickets for possible NLCS games

ST. LOUIS – As the St. Louis Cardinals prepare for its upcoming National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, the team has announced tickets for possible games in the National League Championship Series.

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, October 2 at noon.

The Division Series against the Braves begins Thursday, October 3 in Atlanta.

Should the Cardinals win the Division Series, they would have home-field advantage in the Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers and Washington Nationals. Should the Dodgers make it to the NLCS, Los Angeles would maintain home-field advantage.

The National League Championship Series will take place October 11-19.

Tickets for the potential NLCS games will be available at Cardinals.com or by calling 314-345-9000. All individual tickets will be digitally delivered exclusively via the MLB Ballpark app.

In advance of the public sale, fans can also receive ticket access for all 2019 Cardinals Postseason games by placing a deposit on new 2020 season tickets.

Ticket information for possible World Series games will be announced at a later date.

For a full calendar of the 2019 MLB Postseason schedule, visit mlb.com/postseason.