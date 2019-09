× Eastbound Chain of Rocks bridge to shrink to 1 lane Monday

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Drivers headed into Illinois can expect lane closures during Monday morning commute.

The Illinois Departement of Transportation crews will shut down the eastbound right lane of Interstate 270 over the Chain of Rocks Bridge from 7:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The closure is needed so crews can repair the driving surface.

