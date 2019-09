Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Fire crews battle fire at St. Charles home Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. in a garage at a home on Tower Grove Place

Fire crews tell FOX 2 they are waiting until Ameren Missouri arrives to completely put out the fire hot spots as they remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.