× Gas station catches fire in Pine Lawn, no injuries reported

ST. LOUIS – Firefighters are working to determine what started a fire at a Pine Lawn gas station Monday morning.

The fire started at the gas station along Jennings Station Road at Stratford Avenue around 12:35 a.m.

According to police, the blaze happened not long after the owner of the station closed early, saying he had “no gas.”

Firefighters on scene were able to keep the flames from spreading to the pumps

No injuries were sustained and the fire is still under investigation.