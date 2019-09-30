× Green Day to perform at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in January

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The NHL could be on the way to its version of “Are You Ready For Some Football?”

The league is announcing a two-year partnership with Green Day that includes an opening song for NBC Sports’ “Wednesday Night Hockey.” The song, “Ready, Fire, Aim” isn’t custom-made for the NHL and will be on Green Day’s next album.

Green Day’s open will debut Oct. 9. The band will also perform at the All-Star Game in St. Louis in January, and new singles from its album will be released on “Wednesday Night Hockey.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports