× Halloween Pop Tarts are here for limited time only

ST. LOUIS – Add a little boo to your breakfast with these festive morning treats.

Kellogg’s is gearing up for the spookiest day of the year with Halloween-themed pop tarts. Indulge in a chocolate fudge flavored breakfast frosted with a terrifyingly tasty Jack- O- Lantern.

These seasonal Halloween treats are available for a limited time at Target. They’re currently selling for just $2.79 through October 5th (regularly $2.99) in-store.