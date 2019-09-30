Illinois Republican congressman blasts Trump civil war tweet as ‘repugnant’

Posted 10:54 am, September 30, 2019, by

MEET THE PRESS -- Pictured: (l-r) – Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) appears on "Meet the Press" in Washington, D.C., Sunday, May 12, 2013. (Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON – A Republican congressman is slamming as “beyond repugnant” President Donald Trump’s tweet of a conservative pastor’s comment that removing Trump from office would provoke a “civil war-like fracture” in America.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a former Air Force pilot who represents an Illinois district Trump won in 2016, tweeted Sunday, “I have visited nations ravaged by civil war. … I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant.”

Trump had tweeted a comment from the Rev. Robert Jeffress, pastor of the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas. On “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Sunday, Jeffress said, “If the Democrats are successful in removing the president from office, it will cause a civil war-like fracture in this nation from which our country will never heal.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.