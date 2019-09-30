× Metro bus service delayed after driver shortage

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Metro says that there will be delays in bus service this afternoon because of a shortage of drivers. They’re offering assistance through information. Text 314-207-9786 or call 314-231-2345 to get MetroBus information.

Bi-State’s massive reorganization of its bus routes is taking place today. Nearly every route is affected by the overhaul. Metro says it’s making the changes to make the service more efficient, faster and to stem the loss in ridership.

Metro says their Call-A-Ride service was canceled last week because of a glitch in their computer system. In August Metro said an unusually high number of bus operators called off work. That happened while Metro and the drivers union (Amalgamated Transit Local 788) attempted to hammer out a new contract.