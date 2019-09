× One in custody after overnight shooting in Washington Park

EAST ST. LOUIS – Police have a suspect in custody after an overnight shooting in Washington Park.

The shooting happened around 11:00 p.m. Sunday along North 58th Street near Forest Boulevard.

According to police, a man was shot and was taken to the hospital. It is unclear how badly he was wounded.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

No additional details are available at this time.