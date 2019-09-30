Pet of the Week: Bailey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Bailey is a 4-year-old beagle. She's 23 pounds and is a very sweet girl! Friendly and easy-going, Bailey does well on car rides and walks well on a leash. She loves to talk and will tell you when she needs more love! She does well with all animals and humans and would do great in any home.

You can visit Bailey at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.