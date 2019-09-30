Reviews are mixed for the first day of Metro’s new transit plan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The reviews were coming in after day one of Metro’s entirely new bus service plan and they are mixed.

The executive director of Metro Transit said it’s not fair to judge the new plan after day one.

That’s because 115 workers called in sick, it seemed to be part of an ongoing labor dispute

It’s been about ten years since Metro changed all the bus routes and tried to improve the system. Jessica Medford-Miller is Executive Director of Metro Transit, she said, “We need to take a fresh look at the system to figure out how we can move people faster and attract ridership and create delighted customers.”

Some customers were less than delighted. Marvin Davis Scott Sr. complained he was going to miss dinner because of all the changes, “It’s lousy it’s twisted and I don’t like it.”

Many buses were running late because 20% of the drivers called off work.

Despite that, some customers are pleased with the changes. Asia Jefferson said, “A lot more convenient because the buses are running more frequently and things like that.”

There are now six express routes that have limited stops to key destinations.

35 bus routes offer service every 30 minutes.

10 high-frequency routes have service every 15 minutes or faster.

And 6 lines provide important connection in low-ridership areas.

Service to Jaymoe Skippers’ home doubled, “I think it’s better because I can catch four buses,” said Jaymoe Skippers, Metro rider.

Bus Drivers vote on a new contract Tuesday, that could end labor problems.

Metro officials are asking people to withhold judgment on the new changes until later this week.