Soccer league for kids will resume after security scare

ST. LOUIS - Parents of some young soccer players in the Southside Rec Soccer League received an email announcing games and practices were canceled over a security scare. A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said “appropriate steps” would be taken to ensure safety so that games and practices will be able to resume at Fox Park, Marquette Park, and McKinley Field.

The email to parents indicated witnesses saw at least 2 individuals with assault-style weapons heading toward soccer fields where 4 and 5-year-olds were playing on Saturday morning. Parents we spoke with say they feel the park is safe for soccer but hope the city can keep any problems from ruining the fun for kids.

One parent who asked not to be identified said the league provides kids with the opportunity to participate in a positive routine that could stick with them for the rest of their lives. She said, “It keeps them active. We try to keep them out of harm’s way and having programs like this, it just gets the community involved.”