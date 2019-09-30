× St. Louis officers to wear Blues ‘Stanley Cup Champions’ badges this hockey season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Officers will be wearing a very special badge during the Blues 2019-2020 season. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has revealed the Stanley Cup commemorative badge. It is to honor the department’s help to ensure the safety of hundreds of thousands of fans who came pouring into downtown St. Louis during the playoff games and parade.

Each St. Louis officer employed at the time of the Stanley Cup win and those that join the department during the next season will be able to purchase one badge. After that time, the badge will remain as a gift from the Police Foundation as a symbol of officers’ service during a historic time in our city.

The Police Foundation will pay for half of the badge cost for officers. They should be arriving in October.

The St. Louis Blues and the NHL Hall of Fame will receive a copy of the Patrolman’s badge with “2019” stamped in place of the badge number for their archives and future display.