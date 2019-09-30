St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist saves man’s life in Cubs’ dugout

Posted 11:49 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 11:54AM, September 30, 2019

ST LOUIS, MO - SEPTEMBER 29: Members of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate winning the National League Central Division after beating the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium on September 29, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A videographer who collapsed from a heart attack in the visiting dugout at Busch Stadium is alive, thanks in part to a St. Louis Post-Dispatch journalist.

The videographer, 64-year-old Mike Flanary, was in the Chicago Cubs’ dugout Sunday before the game the Cardinals eventually won 9-0 to clinch the National League Central title.

Flanary collapsed and was briefly without a pulse. The Post-Dispatch reports that baseball writer Derrick Gold had CPR training as a youth and rushed to help. The Cubs’ training staff and EMTs performed further medical procedures before Flanary was taken to a hospital.

Flanary was in critical but stable condition. He had suffered a heart attack and a stroke.

The stadium doctor on duty, David Tan, says Goold’s CPR “probably saved” Flanary’s life.

