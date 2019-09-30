St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain open today at Union Station

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter flying around St. Louis
September 30, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Today is the official opening day for the St. Louis Wheel at Union Station.

The 200-foot tall attraction was supposed to be open for business starting October 1. According to officials, the opening date would actually take place one day sooner, on Sept. 30.

The carousel and 18-hold mini-golf course will also be open to the public and the new soda fountain restaurant will also open its doors.

Once the wheel openings, it will operate 365-days a year from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13+) and $10 for children (ages 3-12).

