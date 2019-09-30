Traffic updates: Check our map for the fastest route

Tim’s Travels: Keep your body active with Pursuit Fitness and Performance

Posted 7:35 am, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 07:36AM, September 30, 2019

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Pursuit Fitness and Performance is a gym that specializes in fitness for people ages 45 and up. The programs are effective for people of all ages, but especially for people aged 45 years and up who may have stopped exercising or are feeling discouraged by health conditions, aches and pains or concerns about injuries that come up as we age.

The goal is for their clients to get the most out of life and help them live a longer, healthier life.

For more information visit:  www.pursuitfitnessandperformance.com

Google Map for coordinates 38.703529 by -90.444211.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.