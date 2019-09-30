Variety Theatre’s 2019 production “Mary Poppins” – Oct 18-27

Variety kids visited the Fox 2 studio for the morning show to showcase Variety Theatre’s 2019 production of “Mary Poppins”!

Variety Theatre is a unique, award-winning production company featuring children and teens of all abilities as they perform alongside a professional adult cast. Variety Theatre was founded by Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.

Don’t miss this timeless tale of magic! The 2019 production of “Mary Poppins” will be from October 18th to October 27th at the Touhill Performing Arts Center. Click here for tickets.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud partners with Variety the Children’s Charity of St. Louis.