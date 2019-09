Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - WashU Football will host Military Appreciation Day for all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces on Saturday, October 5th at 1:00 pm at Francis Field.

All service members, veterans, family members and friends are invited to attend a free tailgate party from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. sponsored by WUVets and Military and Veteran Services.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided.