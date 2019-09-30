× White Castle beer is coming to 400 restaurants in 13 states

ST. LOUIS – Want a good cold brew to go with your White Castle sliders?

The burger chain announced it’s developing its own beer to sell in restaurants.

The first beer will be a Kolsch from Weyer-Bacher Brewing Company.

Kölsch beers are fermented with ale yeast and then finished with a lagering process — making it fruity with a taste of hops.

The beer will be available in 400 White Castles in 13 states. The company says it’s still exploring how the brews will match up with the burgers and how widely they’ll be available.