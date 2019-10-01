× 77-year-old woman pistol whipped and robbed while sitting in car

SOUTH CITY, Mo. Police are looking for a man they say robbed and pistol-whipped a 77-year-old woman while she was sitting in her car.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning along Louisiana Avenue at Osceola street in South City.

According to the police, the woman was sitting in a car with a man, when the suspected robber who has not yet been identified approached the driver’s side of the car and demanded she open the door and give up her belongings.

When she refused the man sitting in the car with her tells FOX 2 the suspect hit her in the chest with the butt of his gun.

The robber then took her cell phone and some other belongings and ran away.

The woman was checked out by EMS at the scene and is expected to be ok.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.