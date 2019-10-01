American Heart Association to bring hands-only CPR tour to Forest Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Cardiac emergencies hit suddenly and any people who survive them are helped by bystanders. The American Heart Association and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield are teaming up to train 250 people in St. Louis in hands-only CPR.

Devita Stallings, the American Heart Association St. Louis Board of Directors along with Dr. Jay Moore Anthem, RVP Senior Clinical Officer discussed a Hands-Only CPR mobile training tour that will be held on Monday, October 7 at Forest Park Visitors Center parking lot.

Hands-Only CPR Mobile Tour

Monday, October 7

Forest Park Visitor`s Center Parking Lot

Register here: www.heart.org