ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Convicted killer Russell Bucklew is scheduled to be executed tonight. He killed Michael Sanders in front of Sander’s young children in Cape Girardeau in 1996.

Bucklew’s lawyers and death penalty opponents asked Governor Mike Parson to stop the execution. He has tumors in his head, neck and throat. His lawyers say due to his rare medical condition he is at risk of a grotesque execution.

The governor is considering the clemency request.